49-year-old woman seriously injured after 3-car crash in Lower Macungie Township

L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people were injured, one seriously, after a three-car crash in Lehigh County Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township around 7 p.m., state police said.

Police said a 50-year-old man was driving southbound on Route 100 when he traveled onto the northbound lane, where his car struck the rear driver side of a vehicle and collided head on with another.

A 49-year-old woman driving the car which was struck head on was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest with severe injuries.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital.

A 57-year-old man who was driving the car which was struck on the rear driver side was not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Biddle at 610-395-1438.