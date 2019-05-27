5 injured after car crashes into pole, hits home in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Five people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a pole and hit a home in Allentown early Monday.

The accident happened in the 300 block of Hanover Avenue at 4:30 a.m., Allentown Police Capt. Charles Roca said.

The road was closed for several hours and reopened in the early afternoon.

An accident reconstruction team is conducting an investigation.