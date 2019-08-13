69 News gets sneak peek at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton renovations

69 News got a sneak peak Tuesday of the new $20 million addition and renovations at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

The new Emergency Department doubled in size to about 18,000 square feet and will be completed by early next year.

Phase two of the ER renovations will begin Wednesday and close a majority of the existing ER facility.

Administrators also showed off the new expanded lobby and registration area. All the patient rooms also have been renovated.