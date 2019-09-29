69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Two 69News staffers were the recipients of 2019 regional Emmy ® awards at a ceremony held in Pittsburgh Saturday evening.

Edición en Español sports anchor Roberto Vinces was awarded top honors in the category of Best Sportscast. His entry included stories on the Eagles advance to the divisional round and coverage of local basketball.

Reporter Jaccii Farris was the winner in the category of Best Crime Story or Series. Farris' two-part story examined the 1979 murder of Holly Branagan . Branagan was a Freedom high school student found murdered in her Bethlehem home.

The regional Emmys ® are awarded by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entries are judged against the work of stations and television production companies throughout Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.