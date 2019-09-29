69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Two 69News staffers were the recipients of 2019 regional Emmy ® awards at a ceremony held in Pittsburgh Saturday evening.
Edición en Español sports anchor Roberto Vinces was awarded top honors in the category of Best Sportscast. His entry included stories on the Eagles advance to the divisional round and coverage of local basketball.
Reporter Jaccii Farris was the winner in the category of Best Crime Story or Series. Farris' two-part story examined the 1979 murder of Holly Branagan. Branagan was a Freedom high school student found murdered in her Bethlehem home.
The regional Emmys ® are awarded by the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Entries are judged against the work of stations and television production companies throughout Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
Two 69News staffers were the recipients of 2019 regional Emmy ® awards at a ceremony held in Pittsburgh Saturday evening.Read More »
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- Highland Games championship a 'rock' of the Celtic Classic
- Police seeking man who stole register from business
- Man charged with attempted homicide in Allentown headed to trial
- Celtic Classic festival to feature international bagpipe competition in Bethlehem
- Volunteers tie teal ribbons around trees to raise awareness of ovarian cancer
Latest From The Newsroom
- Autistic boy, 15, missing from Kidspeace found safe
- 3 hurt in Pennsylvania helicopter crash at fair
- Fire breaks out at Chester County Church
- 69News takes home two regional Emmy ® awards
- Sunny and warm Sunday before clouds roll in late and limit temperatures by Monday
- Free Fall opens new community center
- Sly Fox Brewing Company holds annual Can Jam Music Festival
- Kutztown University celebrates folk culture at German Cultural Heritage Center
- Aidan's Avengers Superhero 5K benefits children with pediatric brain cancer research
- Volunteers spruce of Phillipsburg parks