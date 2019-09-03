73-year-old Emmaus man dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus man died early Tuesday after a lawn tractor accident at a Lehigh County golf club.
Frank Deutsch, 73, was involved in the accident around 5:51 a.m. at 5525 Locust Valley Road in Upper Saucon Township, the Lehigh County coroner's office said.
That is the address of the Locust Valley Golf Club.
Deutsch was pronounced dead shortly after 10 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. An autopsy will be performed on Wednesday to determine the cause of death.
The coroner's office and the Upper Saucon Township Police Department are investigating the incident.
73-year-old Emmaus man dies after lawn tractor accident at golf club
