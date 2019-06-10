95-year-old woman among victims of thefts at Lehigh County retirement community
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a series of thefts from residents of a retirement community in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.
Police said on three occasions, money was stolen from residents' rooms at the Country Meadows on North Krocks Road.
Nearly $140 was stolen from the room of an 89-year-old resident some time between May 16 and May 25, police said.
On May 29, $80 was reported stolen from a 91-year-old man. The next day, $56 was taken from a 95-year-old woman, officials said.
Police said the rooms were unlocked when someone went in and took the cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Macungie Township Police at 484-661-5911.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter
The victim told police that the suspect punched her in the faceRead More »
- Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery
- Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects
- Phillips Pet Food employees donate more than $2k to animal rescue group
- East Penn School district gets a new look
- Chris Brown coming to PPL Center in September
- Lehigh Valley Animal Save fights against farm animal abuse
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Firefighters return to Perry chemical plant for 3-alarm fire
- Ex-Reading mayor to report to prison in Kentucky on Thursday
- Warren County man accused of child sexual assault, police say woman failed to prevent it
- PHOTOS: Hazmat, evacuations in Mohrsville area of Berks
- Man allegedly armed with an apple charged in Apple iPhone robbery
- Updated Police: Man shoves girlfriend down stairs, chokes her daughter
- Updated Health Beat: Training the brain to smell again
- Updated Woman gets jail time in crash that killed teen in Kenhorst
- Scam targets those registered under Megan's Law
- Lane restrictions in place for Allentown due to construction, replacement projects