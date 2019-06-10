95-year-old woman among victims of thefts at Lehigh County retirement community

69 News

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a series of thefts from residents of a retirement community in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County.

Police said on three occasions, money was stolen from residents' rooms at the Country Meadows on North Krocks Road.

Nearly $140 was stolen from the room of an 89-year-old resident some time between May 16 and May 25, police said.

On May 29, $80 was reported stolen from a 91-year-old man. The next day, $56 was taken from a 95-year-old woman, officials said.

Police said the rooms were unlocked when someone went in and took the cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Upper Macungie Township Police at 484-661-5911.