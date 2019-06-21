9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Set up is underway and the countdown is on for the 9th annual Sabor Latin Festival.

There's no shortage of pride for Latin culture around the area.

Patrick Brogan works for ArtsQuest ,who puts on the three-day festival. He says the event's grown mucho over the years, from more people attending to more food vendors.

He says it's always been a fiesta driven by music and dance.

“Great party environment all weekend long," he said.

Sabor is free all weekend, except for the Brenda K. Starr show on Saturday. That'll cost you $10.

The first band takes the stage Friday at 6:30 p.m., with music continuing throughout the evening.