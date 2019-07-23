A wet 2019 has been threatening year for cars at dealerships, busy one for repair shops
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 2019 is on track to be one of the wettest years on record in our region. The rainfall has had wide-ranging effects, impacting homeowners, farmers and even auto dealers.
Scott Family of Dealerships says this has been a threatening year for new cars, and one of the busiest years for its repair shops.
WFMZ's Jamie Stover has the full story in the video above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Person sent to hospital after Allentown shooting, police setting up crime scene tape
The shooting happened in the 700 block of North Ninth Street.Read More »
- A wet 2019 has been threatening year for cars at dealerships, busy one for repair shops
- PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution
- Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson
- Recipients worried over possibility of food stamp benefits eligibility requirements being tightened
- Easton man allegedly beats victim with his fists, wooden stick
- Passenger numbers at LVIA continue to soar
Latest From The Newsroom
- 6 people injured in crash on Route 183 near Bernville
- Updated Person sent to hospital after Allentown shooting, police setting up crime scene tape
- Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson
- Winery, landscaper team up with R-Phils for lanternfly fight
- Recipients worried over possibility of food stamp benefits eligibility requirements being tightened
- Bucks County man pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder in girlfriend's death
- 9 displaced after house fire in Bethlehem
- Palmer Township man suspected in wife's death to be brought back to Pa. for arraignment
- Updated Case involving Phillipsburg mayor continues to drag on in municipal court
- Updated A wet 2019 has been threatening year for cars at dealerships, busy one for repair shops