Accused burglar uses pool ladder in third-story break-in
Police allege he later resisted arrest
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing burglary charges after the victims told police that he used a swimming pool ladder to climb into a third-floor window and steal jewelry.
Allentown police responded to a home in the 100 block of Chew Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. May 18 for an unwanted person report. The homeowner told officers that his son, Luis B. Baez, broke into the house through a third-story window, according to court records.
A second victim, Baez's brother, told police that Baez broke into a bedroom through the window and stole a necklace, four bracelets and a two rings belonging to his daughter worth about $1,500, according to records.
They told police that Baez used a neighbor's pool ladder to climb onto the roof, push in the window, break the window frame and climb into the bedroom. The victims tried unsuccessfully to detain Baez until police arrived, but he escaped out the third-floor window.
He allegedly left behind a bag of tools, a jacket and a metal tire rod.
About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Allentown police spotted Baez standing outside a car in the 200 block of North Second Street. When police tried to apprehend him, Baez tensed up, pulled his hands away and tried to run.
An officer managed to coral Baez and take him to the ground in the street, prompting vehicles to drive around police in the middle of Second Street. He allegedly continued to struggle with officers, despite being told they had a warrant for his arrest.
Police charged the 36-year-old with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass, misdemeanor counts of theft, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct and a summary count criminal mischief. District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned Baez on the two sets of charges Thursday morning, setting bail at a combined $30,000.
Baez failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 21.
