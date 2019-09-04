Accused drug dealer tells police he just 'gets things for people'

MGN

NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth man arrested for allegedly dealing meth out of his Belvidere Street home told police that he wasn't a drug dealer but rather that he just gets people things they need.

Eric A. Farnack is facing felony drug charges after investigators used a confidential informant to arrange controlled buys. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned the 39-year-old Sunday, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option, if approved by pre-trial services.

On Aug. 11, Nazareth Borough police said the department received "reliable" information from an informant that Farnack was dealing methamphetamine and other drugs out of his apartment in the 100 block of Belvidere Street, according to court records. Investigators said the informant arranged to purchase an "eight ball" of meth for $160 from Farnack, according to records.

About a week later, the informant arranged to purchase another 3.5 grams of meth from Farnack for $160, police said.

On Friday, investigators interviewed Farnack, who was told of the pending charges against him. He allegedly told police, "I'm not a drug deal, I just get things for people when they need them."

Police charged Farnack with two felony counts each of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device. He also faces two misdemeanor counts each of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.