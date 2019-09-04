Accused drug dealer tells police he just 'gets things for people'
Nazareth man charged with dealing meth
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth man arrested for allegedly dealing meth out of his Belvidere Street home told police that he wasn't a drug dealer but rather that he just gets people things they need.
Eric A. Farnack is facing felony drug charges after investigators used a confidential informant to arrange controlled buys. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned the 39-year-old Sunday, setting bail at $50,000 with a 10 percent cash option, if approved by pre-trial services.
On Aug. 11, Nazareth Borough police said the department received "reliable" information from an informant that Farnack was dealing methamphetamine and other drugs out of his apartment in the 100 block of Belvidere Street, according to court records. Investigators said the informant arranged to purchase an "eight ball" of meth for $160 from Farnack, according to records.
About a week later, the informant arranged to purchase another 3.5 grams of meth from Farnack for $160, police said.
On Friday, investigators interviewed Farnack, who was told of the pending charges against him. He allegedly told police, "I'm not a drug deal, I just get things for people when they need them."
Police charged Farnack with two felony counts each of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of a communication device. He also faces two misdemeanor counts each of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision
The two vehicles crashed on Route 100 and Bittners Corner Road in Lowhill Township, state police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.Read More »
- Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint
- Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley
- Fountain Hill considering asking for state police coverage
- Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute
- Shot fired inside home while sheriff serves warrant
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley
- RSD teachers get supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
- Updated 1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision
- Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey
- Reading's mayor OKs plan to replace 'outdated' firehouse
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- SBA offering low-interest loans for homes, businesses damaged by flooding in Berks
- Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint
- One Tank Trip: US Army Heritage and Education Center