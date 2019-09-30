Accused DUI dad has kids, cocaine and stolen gun in car, police say

WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - Police allege that an Allentown man stopped at a DUI checkpoint in Northampton County had cocaine in a backpack, a stolen handgun in the trunk and his two children in the backseat.

Pennsylvania State Police charged Virgil G. Watts, of Greenleaf Street, with child endangerment and weapons offenses, following his arrest early Sunday morning in Wilson Borough. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 32-year-old hours later, setting bail at $35,000.

Watts stopped at a DUI checkpoint at South 16th and Butler streets about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. A Pennsylvania State Police trooper working the checkpoint alleges he smelled burned marijuana, while talking to Watts, according to court records.

When asked the last time he smoked pot, Watts allegedly told the trooper he smoked that morning before correcting himself and saying he smoked the night before, according to police. The trooper said Watts' two children – a 10-year-old and 5-year-old – were in the backseat, and the 5-year-old was not properly buckled in a booster seat.

After stepping out of the vehicle, Watts was frisked for weapons, which is when he allegedly handed the trooper a plastic container of weed, according to records.

Watts allegedly failed field sobriety tests, and police said a search of his vehicle turned up two joints, two razer blades, a straw with a white substance on it and a scale in the center console. Inside a backpack, police allege they found wax and plastic baggies, razor blades and a "large rock of cocaine," according to records.

Police said a .38 revolver reported stolen out of Allentown was found in the trunk. Watts has been convicted of robbery, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm, according to authorities.

Authorities charged Watts with single felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license. He also faces single misdemeanor counts of drug possession, marijuana possession, driving under the influence and child endangerment.

Watts failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 18.