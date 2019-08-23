Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years

Lehigh Valley

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man accused of molesting at least seven children since 2006 has rejected a plea deal that would have seen him spend at least 20 years in prison.

Now, Berto Vega-Pabon faces three times as much prison time after notifying a Northampton County judge on Friday that he'll put his faith in the justice system.

In December, Bethlehem police began charging Vega-Pabon in connection to a series of alleged assaults and asked that any other potential victims come forward. He now faces 36 charges in all, including rape of a child, indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

He's been held in Northampton County Prison since his arraignments on a collective $900,000 bail.

Defense attorney James Connell told Judge Craig Dally on Friday that his client rejected a plea deal from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office that would include a 20- to 40-year state prison term. Connell told the judge that Vega-Pabon doesn't feel all of the charges will "stand the weight of the evidence."

Assistant District Attorney Tatum Wilson said she will be filing a motion to try all seven cases at once based on the similar circumstances surrounding the seven victims. She noted that authorities charged Vega-Pabon with two counts of child rape, each of which carries a 20- to 40-year sentence in the standard range.

If convicted on all charges, the now 67-year-old faces a minimum of 60 years in prison at the low end of the standard range. Dally questioned whether the defendant was clear that he faces up to three times the minimum sentence offered by prosecutors, if convicted at trial.

"Yes, but I trust justice," Vega-Pabon said through an interpreter. "What they're offering is not fair."

Due to scheduling conflicts, the trial will be scheduled for January. Wilson said after the proceedings that the plea deal offered Vega-Pabon was one acceptable to the victims and will not change. The plea offer will remain on the table for the time being, she said.

 

