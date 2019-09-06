Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
Police say suspect broke into beer, dollar stores
EASTON, Pa. - A man accused of breaking into an Easton beer distributor and stealing 20 packs of cigarettes has also been accused of breaking into a discount store to steal three boxes of cigars.
Easton police were dispatched to The Family Dollar at 254 Line St. shortly after 10:30 p.m. April 13 to investigate a report of breaking glass. Officers arrived to find a broken front window and one box of Game Cigars and two boxes of Black and Mild Cigars stolen from a secure display case, according to court records.
Surveillance video allegedly shows a burglar kicking in the front window and stealing the cigars. Police said the merchandise was worth $152, and the damaged window about $900, according to records.
Authorities said surveillance video of The Family Dollar break-in bore a striking resemblance to an April 8 break-in at Beer Brothers in the 1100 block of Northampton Street. Police said the burglar appeared to be the same man wearing the same pair of sneakers. And both videos show him kicking the front window several times before shattering it and heading directly to the tobacco case.
On Aug. 18, Easton police interviewed Floyd A. Carroll at Northampton County Prison. The 52-year-old allegedly admitted to breaking into Beer Brothers and stealing 20 packs of cigarettes. During a follow-up interview on Aug. 23, Carroll allegedly admitted to also breaking into The Family Dollar. He reportedly wrote and signed an apology letter to the store owner.
It’s not clear from the criminal complaint why Carroll was in county jail. On-line court records, however, indicate he was arraigned on Aug. 14 on charges of drug possession and false identification to police. He failed to post $2,500 bail in that case and was sent to county jail.
Authorities charged Carroll with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft in connection to the Family Dollar break-in. District Judge Dan Corpora arraigned him Thursday morning, setting bail at $20,000.
Carroll was previously arraigned in connection to the Beer Brothers burglary on similar charges. Bail in that case was set at $50,000.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
For Ricky, it's not only taking home the checkered flag but also finding a family.Read More »
- Rape victim says attacker hid in the closet before brutal assault
- Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K
- Police charge second suspect in 2018 Burger King robbery
- Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem
- Driver police say left special needs student in bus for nearly 4 hours is charged
- Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse
- Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court
- Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
- Updated Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
- Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem
- Work on Route 222 intersections in Berks to begin Monday
- Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K
- Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
- Lehigh Valley group members volunteer to do yard work for seniors
- After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals