Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries

EASTON, Pa. - A man accused of breaking into an Easton beer distributor and stealing 20 packs of cigarettes has also been accused of breaking into a discount store to steal three boxes of cigars.

Easton police were dispatched to The Family Dollar at 254 Line St. shortly after 10:30 p.m. April 13 to investigate a report of breaking glass. Officers arrived to find a broken front window and one box of Game Cigars and two boxes of Black and Mild Cigars stolen from a secure display case, according to court records.

Surveillance video allegedly shows a burglar kicking in the front window and stealing the cigars. Police said the merchandise was worth $152, and the damaged window about $900, according to records.

Authorities said surveillance video of The Family Dollar break-in bore a striking resemblance to an April 8 break-in at Beer Brothers in the 1100 block of Northampton Street. Police said the burglar appeared to be the same man wearing the same pair of sneakers. And both videos show him kicking the front window several times before shattering it and heading directly to the tobacco case.

On Aug. 18, Easton police interviewed Floyd A. Carroll at Northampton County Prison. The 52-year-old allegedly admitted to breaking into Beer Brothers and stealing 20 packs of cigarettes. During a follow-up interview on Aug. 23, Carroll allegedly admitted to also breaking into The Family Dollar. He reportedly wrote and signed an apology letter to the store owner.

It’s not clear from the criminal complaint why Carroll was in county jail. On-line court records, however, indicate he was arraigned on Aug. 14 on charges of drug possession and false identification to police. He failed to post $2,500 bail in that case and was sent to county jail.

Authorities charged Carroll with burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and theft in connection to the Family Dollar break-in. District Judge Dan Corpora arraigned him Thursday morning, setting bail at $20,000.

Carroll was previously arraigned in connection to the Beer Brothers burglary on similar charges. Bail in that case was set at $50,000.