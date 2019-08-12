Active shooter training held at Lehigh Valley Mall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall looked like something terrible had happened Sunday evening, but it was all just a drill.
Officers were at the mall training for a worst case scenario.
The active shooter training exercise involved a number of law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and EMS from Lehigh County.
Whitehall Township's police chief says the drills are an important tool for first responders, especially because of recent mass shootings in the U.S.
"As we've seen in California, in Texas and Ohio recently, these are the unfortunate incidents in the times that we live in. We must do the best job that we can to not only better prepare our officers, but better prepare the community," said Chief Michael Marks.
The police chief says several agencies are partnering to push this type of training out to more departments in Lehigh County.
