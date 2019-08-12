Lehigh Valley

Active shooter training held at Lehigh Valley Mall

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 06:16 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 06:16 AM EDT

Active shooter training held at Lehigh Valley Mall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall looked like something terrible had happened Sunday evening, but it was all just a drill.

Officers were at the mall training for a worst case scenario.

The active shooter training exercise involved a number of law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and EMS from Lehigh County.

Whitehall Township's police chief says the drills are an important tool for first responders, especially because of recent mass shootings in the U.S.

"As we've seen in California, in Texas and Ohio recently, these are the unfortunate incidents in the times that we live in. We must do the best job that we can to not only better prepare our officers, but better prepare the community," said Chief Michael Marks.

The police chief says several agencies are partnering to push this type of training out to more departments in Lehigh County.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

07:40 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 16°
  • 83%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Crews respond to a 2 car crash in Allentown

Crews respond to a 2 car crash in Allentown

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019
69 News

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019

4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222

4 get out safely before car goes up in flames on Route 222

Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage

Lots of laughs at Musikfest as comedians take the stage

Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels

Historic Hotel Bethlehem named one of 10 best historic hotels

Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine

Person rescued after tree falls on top of funeral home limousine

Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes

Animal control officer says it is harder for adult stray dogs to find homes

Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition
69 News

Contestants fire up torches in Musikfest Hotshotz Competition

South Side Stride aims to help new students' transition to kindergarten

South Side Stride aims to help new students' transition to kindergarten

Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down

Local businesses taking stock of their haul as Musikfest begins to wind down

Hazmat team called to St. Luke's facility

Hazmat team called to St. Luke's facility

Police searching for suspect in connection with home invasion, shooting

Police searching for suspect in connection with home invasion, shooting

Lehigh County names new emergency services director
69 News

Lehigh County names new emergency services director

The 'hard soft rock' sound of Michigander coming to Musikfest
photo courtesy Musikfest

The 'hard soft rock' sound of Michigander coming to Musikfest

Godsmack set to headline Steel Stage Friday at Musikfest

Godsmack set to headline Steel Stage Friday at Musikfest

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions

ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions

Salisbury Township residents talk to commissioners about unsafe drivers

Salisbury Township residents talk to commissioners about unsafe drivers

Truck driver charged in suspected road rage incident

Truck driver charged in suspected road rage incident

No charges filed in online threat against Bethlehem

No charges filed in online threat against Bethlehem

Mario Andretti drives up to Boys and Girls Club in Allentown

Mario Andretti drives up to Boys and Girls Club in Allentown

After 25 years, staple business in Bangor will likely close

After 25 years, staple business in Bangor will likely close

Paper cup company moving to Bethlehem, bringing new jobs

Paper cup company moving to Bethlehem, bringing new jobs

Art Cart at St. Luke's helps bring patients joy
69 News

Art Cart at St. Luke's helps bring patients joy

CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand

CBD shops opening around our area as industry continues to expand

Slate Belt man shot during home invasion

Slate Belt man shot during home invasion

Federal appeals court overturns decision banning cross from county seal

Federal appeals court overturns decision banning cross from county seal

Former PPL Plaza gets new name, architects in charge of redesign announced

Former PPL Plaza gets new name, architects in charge of redesign announced

Looking into the future of ArtsQuest

Looking into the future of ArtsQuest

Allentown announces pool closing dates
69 News

Allentown announces pool closing dates

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism

Interim Allentown Police Chief presents data, attracts criticism

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather

Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather

Allentown Center Square revamp to commence
69 News and ANIZDA

Allentown Center Square revamp to commence

Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest
69 News

Food vendors hit the high notes at Musikfest

Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest

Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest

60 craft breweries file brief saying case involving Clean Water act could affect their livelihoods

60 craft breweries file brief saying case involving Clean Water act could affect their livelihoods

Man killed after fiery I-78 crash in July identified

Man killed after fiery I-78 crash in July identified

IronPugs to take the field Aug. 19 after apparent typo
69 News

IronPugs to take the field Aug. 19 after apparent typo

Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer headed to trial
Facebook

Coplay standoff suspect who allegedly pointed rifle at officer headed to trial

Salt Petal brings its California sound to the Volksplatz stage
photo courtesy Musikfest

Salt Petal brings its California sound to the Volksplatz stage

Stop & Shop strike still affects Giant parent in second quarter
69 News

Stop & Shop strike still affects Giant parent in second quarter

Incubus set to headline Muskifest at the Steel Stage

Incubus set to headline Muskifest at the Steel Stage

Rain dampens Cedar Fair attendance but not customer spending

Rain dampens Cedar Fair attendance but not customer spending

Buskers says Musikfest is the perfect place to perform

Buskers says Musikfest is the perfect place to perform

Road re-opens day after Allentown train derailment
John Fries

Road re-opens day after Allentown train derailment

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Moore Township Supervisors approve 2 open space preservation applications
69 News

Moore Township Supervisors approve 2 open space preservation applications

Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor

Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor