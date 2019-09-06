Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
Whether on a race track or in life, at 18 years old, you want to get to your goal as fast as possible.
For Ricky, it's not only taking home the checkered flag but also finding a family.
The teen is one of 2,000 kids across the state in foster care looking to be adopted.
"I'd have to say he's sweet, and he would hate for me to say that, it's embarrassing. He's a sensitive young man and a boy who puts a lot of thought into things he does," said case worker Marian Kolcun.
Ricky is looking for a place open to letting him take in a golden retriever. Man's best friend for a young man that could use one.
Still in his teens, Ricky is the kind of kid who's already a pro at overcoming challenges.
