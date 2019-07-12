Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Shylynn

Dogs and dresses are two loves of 12-year-old Shylynn.

"I draw fashion. I draw ballet stuff, shoes, all that stuff," she said while petting a black lab named Meko.

The aspiring fashion designer aimed to look the part inside Bethlehem's American Hairlines Friday.

Stylist Nastassia Lee led her makeover.

"I haven't been to a salon before," Shylynn said while getting a shampoo.

She is one of 2,000 kids across the state in foster care looking for a permanent home.

"Shylynn is one of the most fun kids you're going to meet. She's sassy, spunky, smart and fun to be around," said case worker Helene Kosciolek.

She loves to sing, especially if she forgets the camera is rolling. She has no problem finding her social rhythm.

"Wow!" she said while gazing into a mirror of curls after a little spritz and smooth.

This soon to be teen is ready to shine. She is a picture-perfect addition to a family photo.

For more on our adopt Lehigh Valley Kids, head to our website at wfmz.com.