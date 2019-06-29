AFD: Fireworks likely to blame for fire at Elementary School

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The illegal use of fireworks are likely to blame for a fire at an Allentown elementary school, according to officials.

'Police responded to an overnight fire at an elementary school in the 1100 block of West Turner Street.

The early indication is the illegal use of fireworks is to blame and with the fourth of July coming up, fire officials are warning residents to be careful about using them.

The fire on the roof at McKinley Elementary broke out around 12:30 Saturday morning. Firefighters managed to quickly put it out and contain it to the top of the school. Allentown Fire Department Captain John Christopher says offiicials have an idea how it started.

"The lot in the playground, it was littered with debris from fireworks," says Christopher.

Which Captain Christopher says have caused huge problems in Allentown.

"The last couple of years it's gotten worse since it is legal to purchase fireworks but it's still illegal to use them in the city," he says.

The law says you have to be 150 feet from any occupied structure to set them off but that's next to impossible in Allentown. Christopher says it's even harder for police to enforce.

"They used to be able to confiscate them. Now you pretty much don't have that ability so you have to tell people don't use them but you have to walk away and they still have a box of fireworks there," said Christopher.

And the heat is about to turn up with the 4th of July on Thursday. In 2013, almost half of the fires on Independence Day were started by fireworks. It results in a spike in emergency rooms visits for fireworks-related injuries.

"Even things that are legal like sparklers. You hand those to a 5-year-old kid, they burn at about 1400 degrees. That's no time at all for a severe burn," says Christopher.

And there would be little time too had the fire at McKinley Elementary had a chance to spread.

"That's right next to residential row homes. You catch the roof of one of those row homes going, you could displace multiple families," he says.

So if you want to see fireworks Christopher says go to a show and if you are thinking about using them, Christopher says ,"consider other options."