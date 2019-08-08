After 25 years, staple business in Bangor will likely close

BANGOR, Pa. - A staple business in downtown Bangor will likely close its doors after 25 years.

A stalemate in lease negotiations over the future of Main Street Market is being blamed.

Bangor Mayor Brooke Kerzner says when she heard the store may be closing, she reached out to both sides in an attempt to keep lease negotiations going but says after three days negotiations broke down with both parties.

Kernzer says not only is Main Street Market a store the community relies on, it also employs 33 people, and she wants to keep those jobs in town.

"This is a walkable grocery store in town. This is a short drive for many of our elderly residents. This is a store that's open during storms most of the time. This store is the hub of our community,” Kerzner said.

Kerzner says the store will likely close at the end of August, but she doesn't expect it to stay vacant for long.

She says the property owners are in the process of talking with other potential grocery store tenants and says it's likely a new market will be opening in just a month or two.