After 25 years, staple business in Bangor will likely close
BANGOR, Pa. - A staple business in downtown Bangor will likely close its doors after 25 years.
A stalemate in lease negotiations over the future of Main Street Market is being blamed.
Bangor Mayor Brooke Kerzner says when she heard the store may be closing, she reached out to both sides in an attempt to keep lease negotiations going but says after three days negotiations broke down with both parties.
Kernzer says not only is Main Street Market a store the community relies on, it also employs 33 people, and she wants to keep those jobs in town.
"This is a walkable grocery store in town. This is a short drive for many of our elderly residents. This is a store that's open during storms most of the time. This store is the hub of our community,” Kerzner said.
Kerzner says the store will likely close at the end of August, but she doesn't expect it to stay vacant for long.
She says the property owners are in the process of talking with other potential grocery store tenants and says it's likely a new market will be opening in just a month or two.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Mostly dry today and turning less humid
Dry and pleasant with plenty of sun this weekendRead More »
- ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions
- Salisbury Township residents talk to commissioners about unsafe drivers
- Truck driver charged in suspected road rage incident
- No charges filed in online threat against Bethlehem
- Mario Andretti drives up to Boys and Girls Club in Allentown
- After 25 years, staple business in Bangor will likely close
Latest From The Newsroom
- Mostly dry today and turning less humid
- Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019
- Updated Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species
- Updated Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
- What the Tech? Gadgets for college parents
- Baking with a purpose: Sweet job opportunities
- ASD: No deal yet with charter schools on budget concessions
- Hamburg girl's mission to raise money for St. Jude's gets off to rocky start
- World War II veteran honored at Reading Phils game
- Health Dept. to give out KI pills for people who live near nuclear plant