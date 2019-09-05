After Main Street Market closure, LAnta helping people in Slate Belt go food shopping

BANGOR, Pa. - LANta is helping people in the Slate Belt go food shopping now that the Main Street Market in Bangor has closed.

Starting this weekend it's offering a new "hop-on" service to other supermarkets.

You don't have to make a reservation.

Riders who board the Lanta-Flex 502 bus at the Main Street Market will be taken to Weis Market in Pen Argyl and the Giant store in Wind Gap before returning to Bangor.

The service will continue every Wednesday and Saturday until further notice.