Air quality report: No detectable concentrations of asbestos or lead after Martin Tower implosion

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem has released the air quality report related to the implosion of Martin Tower.

Air quality samples were obtained before and after the building was brought down back in May.

Those samples were tested for asbestos, lead and particulate matter, which is made up of things like dust, dirt and soot.

According to the report no lead or asbestos was detected.

There were two samples that couldn't be tested for asbestos because they were overloaded with particulate.

One of the samples shows a high level of particulate matter for less than a half hour after the implosion.

The report says those levels returned to normal shortly after.