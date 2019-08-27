Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project

The authority that operates Lehigh Valley International Airport has settled on a developer for a possible hotel and restaurant project on airport property.

The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority board on Tuesday authorized staff to begin negotiations with developer High Real Estate Group on plans for a hotel on roughly 15 acres along Airport Road. The property north of the airport's main entrance could also include a restaurant, retail space or some type of convenience store.

Authority Executive Director Tom Stoudt said Tuesday's approval means the start of talks between the authority and developer that should render an agreement within 60 to 90 days. That's not a guarantee that both sides will agree on terms or that a proposal will pass muster with the authority board, he said.

But Stoudt is optimistic for fruitful negotiations based on market studies that have been completed.

High Real Estate does not represent a specific hotel chain, according to Stoudt. If the authority and developer successfully negotiate a development agreement, it will be up to the developer to identify which chain or "flag" is available and the right fit for the region, he said.

Once the developer identifies the chain, work will begin on how the hotel would look. Stoudt said High Real Estate operates the hotels it develops in other areas, and the specifics of who operates a new hotel near the airport will be part of the negotiations, he said.

The developer would also be responsible for identifying the other tenants on the property. While a hotel, restaurant or retail space would be geared toward travelers coming through the airport, the developer will look to identify uses that make sense for the area in general, Stoudt said.

Right now, there's no timetable on how long it would take the developer to identify the chain and build a hotel, Stoudt said. Issues such as the scope of a potential project and schedule will be part of the negotiations, he said.

During a lengthy closed-door session that included discussions about a hotel developer and possible litigation, the authority board also discussed purchasing available property along Race Street.

The board authorized authority staff to begin negotiations for 1621 Race St. The commercial property on the north side of Race Street and other adjoining residential properties have long been on the authority's master plan for future purchase, according to Stoudt.

He said there are no immediate plans for the property, although existing warehouse space could be used for equipment storage and the authority is running short on office space at the airport.