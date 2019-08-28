Airport authority seeking final round of public input on long-range plans

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority is offering the public its final chance to comment on the airport’s long-term future.

The airport authority has announced that its master plan update for the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Lehigh County is now open for public review. The authority has made the master plan available on its website.

The public comment period will remain open until Sept. 30. Authority officials ask that any questions or comments about the update be submitted to via email to C&S Companies at ABEMP@cscos.com. Any comments will be reviewed and included in the final submission to the Federal Aviation Administration. The updated plan is expected to be finished by year's end.

The master plan – which is necessary to receive FAA funding – outlines LVIA’s 25-year development plan and programs. The plan is broken down into four phases, the first two of which cover the next 10 years.

Phase three will envision potential projects between roughly 2029 and 2040 with phase four looking even further into the future. The nine-chapter master plan, last updated in 2004, was updated most recently following three public workshops.

Authority Executive Director Tom Stoudt said future development on and around the airport generated the most interest and concern during the public input portion of the process. The master plan, for instance, shows a future parallel runway to the airport’s main runway.

But the parallel runway has been part of the airport’s master plan since 1990 and its inclusion is no guarantee it will be built, Stoudt said. The authority needs to show possible future development, and a new runway, that would need to be justified to the FAA, is at least 20 years down the road, he said.

The public seemed concern that the airport authority was pursuing “development for development’s sake,” Stoudt said. But development is demand driven and would be phased in over the years, he said.

The master plan offers the public a vision of future cargo and passenger service and the airport’s development in a regional context, according to Stoudt.