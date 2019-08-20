Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
A "frequent flyer" at the Lehigh Valley's biggest airport wants to put down some roots. Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it's establishing a hub at LVIA.
It is a $50 million investment for the airport, which makes LVIA a base for Allegiant. It will not only translate into more flights, but more jobs.
"We love the Lehigh Valley I'm really happy to expand our footprint here," said Hillarie Grey, an Allegiant spokesperson.
After serving the Lehigh Valley for 15 years, Allegiant Air has decided to make LVIA its 18th home base.
"There was a lot of people vying for this type of activity at their home airport," said Tom Stoudt, Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority's executive director.
Starting February 2020, at least two Allegiant airbus planes will be kept at LVIA permanently.
"That really gives us many more options for where we can fly in the future and hope to grow even more," Grey said.
Allegiant is making a $50 million investment to hire the crews to keep and maintain the planes.
"We're hiring for pilots, flight attendants, mechanics, ground support staff,"Grey said.
It will give Allegiant the opportunity to expand service in the future, which the airport says it can handle.
"It's momentum. Momentum and business development and community development is a big thing," State Sen. Pat Browne said.
So for now Allegiant is keeping any flight expansion opportunities close to the vest.
Of course in order to do this, they need to hire people, at least 66 people to start. You can apply for a job now if interested.
