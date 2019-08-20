Allegiant to establish aircraft base at LVIA, creating 66+ new jobs
Airline to invest $50 million
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allegiant Travel Company is setting up shop in the Lehigh Valley.
The company announced Tuesday plans to establish a two-aircraft base at Lehigh Valley International Airport.
Allegiant plans to invest $50 million to establish the new base, creating at least 66 new, high-wage jobs, according to a news release.
The Las Vegas-based company has worked out of ABE since 2005, but it doesn't have any full-time employees there yet. Until now, those who worked at Allegiant counters were contracted by ABE. The new base will change that.
Starting immediately, the airline will start hiring new pilots, flight attendants, ticket agents, mechanics and more, and is hoping to hire them all locally. Interested applicants can apply online.
Allegiant plans to begin base operations at LVIA on February 12, 2020.
It will be the airline's 18th aircraft base in the country.
"As a base airport, having locally-based aircraft and crews will give us a host of options for both new service and expanded operational hours," said Keith Hansen, vice president of government affairs for Allegiant. "This will mean more opportunities for affordable, convenient travel for local residents and visitors to the area."
The base means two planes will stay at LVIA overnight, so flights can leave earlier and arrive later, creating more options for passengers.
Allegiant currently offers seven non-stop routes from ABE, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando/Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater and Punta Gorda, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Savannah, Georgia.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
It is a $50 million investment for the airport, which makes LVIA a base for Allegiant. It will not only translate into more flights, but more jobs.Read More »
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- LVHN closer to final approval for new Lower Nazareth campus
- Southern Lehigh HS Spartans will not have homefield advantage as school tackles turf issues
- Man allegedly ties victim to chair, sexually assaults her
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Updated Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations