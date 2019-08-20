Allegiant to establish aircraft base at LVIA, creating 66+ new jobs

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allegiant Travel Company is setting up shop in the Lehigh Valley.

The company announced Tuesday plans to establish a two-aircraft base at Lehigh Valley International Airport.

Allegiant plans to invest $50 million to establish the new base, creating at least 66 new, high-wage jobs, according to a news release.

The Las Vegas-based company has worked out of ABE since 2005, but it doesn't have any full-time employees there yet. Until now, those who worked at Allegiant counters were contracted by ABE. The new base will change that.

Starting immediately, the airline will start hiring new pilots, flight attendants, ticket agents, mechanics and more, and is hoping to hire them all locally. Interested applicants can apply online.

Allegiant plans to begin base operations at LVIA on February 12, 2020.

It will be the airline's 18th aircraft base in the country.

"As a base airport, having locally-based aircraft and crews will give us a host of options for both new service and expanded operational hours," said Keith Hansen, vice president of government affairs for Allegiant. "This will mean more opportunities for affordable, convenient travel for local residents and visitors to the area."

The base means two planes will stay at LVIA overnight, so flights can leave earlier and arrive later, creating more options for passengers.

Allegiant currently offers seven non-stop routes from ABE, including Fort Lauderdale, Orlando/Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater and Punta Gorda, Florida; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Nashville, Tennessee; and Savannah, Georgia.