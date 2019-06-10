Allen High School seniors walk through halls of their old elementary schools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local high school seniors are taking a trip down memory lane before they head off to college and the real world.

Seniors from Allen High School are walking through the halls of their old elementary schools.

One group which used to go to Central Elementary got plenty of cheers and high-fives Monday.

District officials say it lets the Class of 2019 re-connect with former teachers and inspire younger students.

Graduating seniors will be walking through Jefferson, Union, Ritter, and Lehigh Parkway Elementary schools Tuesday.