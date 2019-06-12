Allen Township officials to attend Stone Ridge inspection meeting
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Allen Township's manager and one of its engineers will be attending an inspection meeting Wednesday to hear plans from the excavator of Stone Ridge development in the township.
The meeting is in response to a letter from the Northampton County Conservation District regarding allegedly ineffective drainage filtration beds in the backyards of Stone Ridge residents. It was announced during Tuesday's Allen Township Supervisors' meeting.
Township Manager Ilene Eckhart and engineer Stan Wojciechowski said they will be meeting not only with representatives from the county conservation district but also Livengood Excavators of Walnutport.
Eckhart said the Stone Ridge improvement plan will be reviewed. They will also review whether infiltration beds located in the backyards of most the homes will remain or be relinquished in lieu of another stormwater drainage system.
She also said the township will continue to retain a $119,000 line of credit. The credit serves as security that a road connecting the second and third phases will be built, or substituted elsewhere should the third phase of the development not materialize. The development is located west of Savage Road.
The township also is considering passing amendments directly involving local stormwater management systems.
The County Conservation District is the local arm of the state's Department of Environmental Protection responsible for enforcing stormwater management systems and ensuring clean water flows through local waterways.
