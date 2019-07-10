Allen Township Supervisors review Northampton Business Center plan
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The Allen Township Board of Supervisors observed a land development presentation from the Jaindl-Watson development company regarding the Northampton Business Center on Tuesday.
The center is a commercial development that includes the construction of five warehouses as part of its first phase. A second phase that would include the construction of a sixth warehouse across from Howertown Road in the township is also possible.
AnnMarie Vigilante, Langan Engineering, summarized the highlights of the project. The plan includes moving Seemsville Road 650 feet to the east, thus creating New Seemsville Road in addition to the original road. Seemsville Road would offer a new connector road installed by the developer, particularly for the benefit of the five residences located just off Nor-Bath Boulevard near the business park's entrance.
She noted agreements were recently signed by both the Northampton School District and East Allen Township who own and maintain adjacent properties and roads in the neighboring vicinity. The school district has agreed to maintain one of the five drainage basins featured in the project's plans on adjacent land it owns.
Vigilante said three new traffic signals would be installed and portions of Route 329 would be widened to incorporate new turning lanes entering and exiting from the development.
Engineer Bruce Anderson of the Pidcock Company presented to the board a plan to control truck traffic during exiting by using an interior jughandle road leading them back to Route 329.
He explained lighted signage located prior to the jughandle would be activated by a laser beam that would be located 11 feet in the air. The laser would turn on the flashing lighted signs warning truckers how to properly exit using the road.
Developer David Jaindl offered his full support for the plan when Supervisor Gary Behler said although he admired its creativity, he desired something more foolproof. Other supervisors remarked no plan design would be 100% effective in all driver cases, especially when the possibility of human error and misguided road mapping systems would be ever-present.
"To say we can produce something foolproof is foolhardy," Supervisor Larry Oberly said.
Jaindl also cautioned against plans designed to damage misguided trucks because of increased liability issues.
The board also agreed to accept nearly 41 acres of Jaindl land located northeast of the business park in lieu of a $55,000 recreation fee usually secured from developers as part of the final land development plan.
Final approval on the plan is expected at the supervisors' July 23 meeting.
