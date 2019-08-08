Allentown announces pool closing dates

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Parks and Recreation Department has announced closing dates for the city's swimming pools.

Mack Pool, at 1901 Mack Blvd., will close for the season on Aug. 16, and Jordan Pool, 1201 N. Sixth St., will close on Aug. 24.

The Cedar Beach Pool and Bucky Boyle and Old Fairgrounds Playground spray parks each close for the year on Sept. 2. The pools and spray parks shut down at 7 p.m. on their respective closing dates.

Irving Pool at 701 N. Irving St. is closed for the season due to a motor issue. The pool had been slated to shut down for the year on Friday.

In case of inclement weather, residents can call the recreation inclement weather hotline at 610-437-7750 after regular office hours.