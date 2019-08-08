Allentown Center Square revamp to commence
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After many months of hanging in the wings, the proposed revamp of Allentown's center square monument and traffic flow is set to begin soon. It was announced Wednesday afternoon at Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority's (ANIZDA) August meeting.
ANIZDA executive director Steve Bamford said a $35,500 contract for design and engineering services was recently awarded by the city to Traffic Engineering Services of Laurel, Maryland.
He noted the contract is the first step of a much larger planned project to improve the heart of the city including new lighting, roadway improvements, decor, and improving the overall visual impression of Allentown's Monument Square.
The design and engineering will take three months to complete, Bamford commented.
In other business, the board agreed to Lehigh Career and Technical Institute's (LCTI) request to hold its annual senior recognition night or yearly graduation ceremony at the PPL Center on May 28 with a backup date of May 21 next year.
As part of ANIZDA's contract with the arena's operator, the board has five discretionary community event days in which to award to schools or other non-profit organizations to use for their own ceremonies.
Next year is the second at which LCTI will hold its graduation ceremony. William Allen and Louis Dieruff high schools in addition to Lehigh Carbon Community College also hold their events there.
