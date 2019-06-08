Allentown Central Catholic High School holds graduation ceremony
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a night to celebrate for the class of 2019 in Allentown.
Allentown Central Catholic High School held its commencement Friday night. The ceremony took place at the school's Rockne Hall.
Family and friends cheered on the new graduates as they received their diplomas.
