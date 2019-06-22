Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - City Center Investment Corp. announced Friday that President and Co-founder J.B. Reilly has received the 2019 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in the real estate category for the Greater Philadelphia area.
Reilly's company has been involved in a major mixed-use development, Center City Allentown, which includes more than 1.5 million square feet of office towers, the Renaissance Allentown Hotel, five residential communities, retail and restaurant space, a total investment of $455 million in downtown Allentown, according to a press release from City Center.
“This is really a City Center team award and another recognition that our company is helping transform downtown Allentown into a regional center of excellence for business, recreation and city living,” said Reilly.
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries, according to the release.
