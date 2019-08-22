Allentown City Council approves extending deadline for approval of interim department heads
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to city code extending how long an interim department head can serve.
The new change was adopted at Wednesday night's meeting.
It extends the deadline for approving an interim department head from 60 to 90 days.
The change could affect the city's police and fire departments. Both chiefs are currently working under an interim title.
Interim Fire Chief Jim Wehr is expected to get a vote in the near future.
Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben previously announced he'll be leaving the department next month.
No word on who his replacement will be.
In the event a department head is absent for an extended period of time, the administration can place a temporary individual into the day-to-day operations.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission presented a 188-page road map to guide future development and investment for the next 25 years during the second of two public meetings held Wednesday night at Northampton Community College in...Read More »
- IronPigs drop third straight at home to Syracuse, 2-1
- Hot rodder gives kids ride in a unique home-built vehicle
- Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk
- Allentown City Council approves extending deadline for approval of interim department heads
- Senator Casey reads from Mueller Report, supports Biden in Bethlehem Township
- Northampton County gives West Easton's newly formed police department financial boost
Latest From The Newsroom
- Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk
- Senator Casey reads from Mueller Report, supports Biden in Bethlehem Township
- Pottstown police have stepped up patrols, community involvement in response to shootings
- Boy makes his birthday about someone else by donating tent to homeless man
- Reading man fatally shot inside city apartment building
- Easton couple says the proof is in the pudding
- Updated Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center
- Updated LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV
- Updated Neighbors speak out after man is shot and killed in Reading apartment
- Hot rodder gives kids ride in a unique home-built vehicle