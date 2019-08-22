Allentown City Council approves extending deadline for approval of interim department heads

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council unanimously approved an amendment to city code extending how long an interim department head can serve.

The new change was adopted at Wednesday night's meeting.

It extends the deadline for approving an interim department head from 60 to 90 days.

The change could affect the city's police and fire departments. Both chiefs are currently working under an interim title.

Interim Fire Chief Jim Wehr is expected to get a vote in the near future.

Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben previously announced he'll be leaving the department next month.

No word on who his replacement will be.

In the event a department head is absent for an extended period of time, the administration can place a temporary individual into the day-to-day operations.