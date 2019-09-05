Allentown City Council approves transfer to cover overlooked bill

69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council approved transferring funds to make a debt payment that inadvertently had not been budgeted for this year.

The ordinance approved the transfer of $540,000 from the city's general fund to the debt service fund. The move was needed according to the mayor's administration to cover an upcoming debt service payment. Without the move, the payment would be missed, potentially negatively impacting the city's credit rating.

The problem dated back to last year, when the 2019 budget was being prepared, according to city documents. The final payment on the $6 million equipment fund loan from 2015 was mistakenly omitted from being paid.

During this year the general fund has seen "a positive adjustment" in cash balance by about $1 million, the city said. This was achieved by correcting a redundant transfer to another fund.

Brent Hartzell, the city's finance director, said "it is not unusual" to have adjustments, positive or negative, happen during the year.

Further, the city has seen a $5.6 million increase in the general fund balance last year. As such, the city maintains they have "ample resources" to pay the expense.

The legislative body re-appointed or appointed four individuals to two separate boards. One of the four appointments – Randy Fey to the Shade Tree Commission – spurred a 10 minute ranging discussion about the spotted lanternfly. The other three appointments – Robert Franklin III, Ronald Kromer and Walter Clouse, Jr. – were made to the Electricians Examining Board.

Franklin attended the meeting. After the lengthy talk about the insect, President Roger MacLean looked directly and seriously at Franklin while addressing him.

"Let me ask you a question," MacLean said. "Is there anything electrically we can do to deal with the spotted laternfly?"