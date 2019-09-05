Allentown City Council approves transfer to cover overlooked bill
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown City Council approved transferring funds to make a debt payment that inadvertently had not been budgeted for this year.
The ordinance approved the transfer of $540,000 from the city's general fund to the debt service fund. The move was needed according to the mayor's administration to cover an upcoming debt service payment. Without the move, the payment would be missed, potentially negatively impacting the city's credit rating.
The problem dated back to last year, when the 2019 budget was being prepared, according to city documents. The final payment on the $6 million equipment fund loan from 2015 was mistakenly omitted from being paid.
During this year the general fund has seen "a positive adjustment" in cash balance by about $1 million, the city said. This was achieved by correcting a redundant transfer to another fund.
Brent Hartzell, the city's finance director, said "it is not unusual" to have adjustments, positive or negative, happen during the year.
Further, the city has seen a $5.6 million increase in the general fund balance last year. As such, the city maintains they have "ample resources" to pay the expense.
The legislative body re-appointed or appointed four individuals to two separate boards. One of the four appointments – Randy Fey to the Shade Tree Commission – spurred a 10 minute ranging discussion about the spotted lanternfly. The other three appointments – Robert Franklin III, Ronald Kromer and Walter Clouse, Jr. – were made to the Electricians Examining Board.
Franklin attended the meeting. After the lengthy talk about the insect, President Roger MacLean looked directly and seriously at Franklin while addressing him.
"Let me ask you a question," MacLean said. "Is there anything electrically we can do to deal with the spotted laternfly?"
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
-
LIVE: North Carolina governor's briefing on Hurricane Dorian
4 p.m.: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other officials hold a media...Read More »
-
LIVE: Hurricane Dorian's wind, waves batter Frying Pan Tower
Strong winds and waves from Hurricane Dorian can be seen pounding the...Read More »
Lehigh Valley News
-
Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter
61-year-old reportedly stepped between two arguing people and slashed the victimRead More »
- After Main Street Market closure, LAnta helping people in Slate Belt go food shopping
- 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.
- Coroner searching for 57-year-old Slatington man's next of kin
- Rodale, LVHN partner to expand access to affordable produce
- Pipe bursts in Lehigh University dorm, causing flooding, evacuations
- Allentown City Council approves transfer to cover overlooked bill
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cottingham Stadium renovations to cost Easton School District at least $20M
- 55 dogs rescued from property near Berks, Lancaster border
- City, state officials criticize judge's comment about Allentown turning into 'cesspool'
- 2 seriously injured after head-on crash in Lower Nazareth Twp.
- Updated Rodale, LVHN partner to expand access to affordable produce
- Out and About: Season's bounties highlight festivals
- Updated Lutron Electronics co-founder Ruth R. Spira dies
- Updated Police: Attacker knocks woman cold, steals her phone
- Updated Bethlehem man accused of slashing woman with box cutter
- Updated Schuylkill County man on the run from police for months allowed to serve as own attorney