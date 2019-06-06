Lehigh Valley

Allentown City Council considering changes to budget process

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 12:27 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:27 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown voters could have two referendums on the ballot this November that, if approved, would alter the city's budget approval process.

Two separate ordinances before Allentown City Council on Wednesday night would each amend the city's Home Rule Charter. If approved, they would help prevent a repeat performance of last year's 2019 budget process. Mayor Ray O'Connell vetoed the council's amended 2019 budget only seconds before the Dec. 15 deadline expired. It meant his budget – one that included a 27 percent tax increase on property owners – would become law because there was no time for the council to take any potential override vote.

The incident did not sit well with some council members.

The first amendment presented Wednesday night – sponsored by President Roger MacLean Vice President Julio Guridy, Councilwoman Candida Affa and Councilman Edward Zucal – requires the mayor to submit a balanced budget and capital program to the council by Oct. 15. Currently the mayor has through the end of the month to submit that budget. In theory, this will allow more time for review and debate from the council.

The second amendment – offered by MacLean, Guridy and Zucal – would prohibit a tax increase from going into effect by default. This would prevent a rerun of last year's budget conclusion.

The ordinances were forwarded to the council's budget and finance committee meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 12 with almost no comments by council members. If they are approved, they would appear on the general election ballot.

In other business, the council honored four William Allen High School students for coming to the assistance of an elderly man who was having health issues while walking on Hamilton Street on May 24. They helped the man and then remained with him until an ambulance arrived to administer medical attention. Their actions were captured on video and later went vital, according to the proclamations.

In other news, O'Connell announced three new Allentown Fire Department trucks will be formally presented at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at Mack South Fire Station, located at 1902 Lehigh St.

The council also approved two reappointments and one appointment to city boards. Mark Buchvalt was reappointed to the planning commission through June 3, 2022, and Rosalie DeSilva was reappointed to the nuisance abatement board of appeal through July 19, 2023. Joseph Peterson was appointed as an alternate to the zoning hearing board.

Councilman Courtney Robinson and Guridy were absent from Wednesday night's meeting.

