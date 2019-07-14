Allentown Community On Edge Following Pair of Weekend Shootings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A pair of weekend shootings in Allentown have the community on edge.

Late Saturday night, two men were shot outside a bar on Ridge Avenue. On Friday night, a woman died in the 400 block of North Church Street while another man was also shot.

As of Sunday afternoon, no arrests have been made in either shooting but police say they do have some leads in both cases. They do not believe the two incidents are connected. One thing we learned nearby residents is they are scared and frustrated over the recent violence.

"It was fast you know bam, bam, bam, bam," said Eva Lopez.

Lopez lives up the block from where police say two people were shot Saturday night on Ridge Avenue. She was inside her apartment at the time and didn't want to go outside. Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin says two men were shot outside Sportsmen's Cafe in what appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

"It was like three guns shots. (I was) Scared. Scared. Very scared," she said.

Police said they were called to the Sportsmen's Cafe just before 11 pm. Both victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Evidence markers were littered in the street and several bullet holes were seen in one car. Police would not say what led up to the shooting but the investigation is ongoing. Lopez says the block is very dangerous and told us about another incident she says happened a couple weeks ago where she was warned of a shooting ahead of time.

"Somebody was up the stairs and (knocked on) my door. He said "don't go outside. Don't open the door. Don't go outside," she said. When asked what happened after the warning she said, "Shots pop, pop, pop, pop, pop."

Meanwhile, investigators are still trying to figure out who killed 33-year-old Lauren Gonzalez and shot another man Friday night in the 400 block of North Church Street. Police responded to the shooting around 7:30 pm. Again, no word on how it started. We saw this man, a friend of Gonzalez's praying by a memorial made in her honor. We tried speaking to him and other neighbors but they were either not interested or too scared of retaliation. Both incidents bring the number of people shot in Allentown to 21 in just over three weeks and people like Eva Lopez have had enough.

When asked if she was scared enough to want to leave because of all the violence in the area she responded, "Yeah too much (violence)."

Community activists agree and are calling for an end to gun violence.

In a phone call to Martin, he said the recent uptick in gun violence is "disheartening. It's unfortunate. We are trying our best to apprehend those responsible but we are getting a lack of cooperation even from the victims."

"My fear is that it will continue to increase," said Dr. Hasshan Batts.

Dr. Batts with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley says he visited both crime scenes and listened to neighbors concerns.

"The community is looking for responses and looking for support beyond just the criminal justice response There's also a community response that includes compassion, that includes support, that includes healing."

Which is why a piece of fabric called 'The Healing Wall' was brought to downtown Allentown on Sunday. It's designer Katy Molinaro of Allentown described its look.

"These red starbursts represent the actual incident of gun violence that have happened and then kind of spiraling outward are the people that we've lost but the hands and flowers represent support from the community," she said.

Molinaro says 'The Healing Wall' features pictures from victims' families honoring their loved ones who passed. She hopes it heals and helps bring awareness to what she calls an epidemic.

"Everyone has a choice they can make and hopefully this has an impact and makes people feel things," said Molinaro.

Molinaro says The Healing Wall will hang in City Hall the next few months. Dr. Batts hopes in that time Allentown can reverse its recent trend.

"This should not be an opportunity for us to be divided. This should be an opportunity for everyone to say that enough is enough," said Batts.