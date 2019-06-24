Allentown demonstrators speak out against violence after mass shooting outside nightclub
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dozens are comforting one another, shedding tears, and speaking out, in the wake of Thursday's mass shooting outside Allentown's Deja Vu nightclub.
According to officials, early that morning, three masked men, two armed with AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, opened fire, injuring 10 people.
"It was done with weapons that shouldn't be available on our streets," anti-gun violence rally organizer, Fritz Walker said.
Democratic state lawmakers representing Allentown are now calling for tighter restrictions on the sale of the type of rifle used in the shooting.
However, gun rights organizations say that's not the answer. A statement from the NRA says of the A-R 15: "Law-abiding Americans use them for every type of lawful purpose, including personal and home defense, hunting, marksmanship competitions, and recreational target practice."
Sunday's anti-gun violence rally in downtown Allentown featured officials, activists, and speakers, many of whom, who have been pierced by the effects of gun violence.
Roz Pichardo was shot by the same man who killed her boyfriend back in 1994. Roz survived, but years later, her brother was shot and killed, her identical twin sister took her own life using a gun, and her dad died of grief. While the physical wounds have healed, this trauma has scarred her forever. "It's been really overwhelming and people don't understand the ripple affect that gun violence has on a family, trauma is real," she explained.
Every time she travels to speak, Roz carries with her, the pictures of loved ones lost to gun violence, in hopes of inspiring change. "I have to give back, that's the only thing that keeps me whole, keeps the memories of our loved ones alive, keeps my family alive," Roz said.
