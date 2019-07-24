Allentown desires 'a complete count' for the 2020 Census

Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In an effort to ensure a "complete census count" for Allentown's toughest neighborhoods, city officials held a meeting Tuesday in Allentown.

The officials wanted to review and discuss the formation of committees and subcommittees whose targeted goal is to significantly reduce the estimated 13,000 persons living in the hardest to reach neighborhoods previously omitted from the 2010 counts.

According to city and census representatives at the gathering, certain neighborhoods are the most difficult to tally not only because of language barriers and residents' fear of being reported to immigration, but also because multiple family members live in multi-family former single row homes to which census takers cannot gain access.

Spearheading the meeting, Allentown Director of Community and Economic Development Leonard Lightner referred to a city map which pinpointed 10 city neighborhoods. Nine of those 10 surround its center and the 10th comprises the central portion of Allentown's Southside which present the most difficulty.

Representatives from various city departments attended the meeting in addition to Lehigh County personnel, state legislator representatives, and philanthropic partners such as the Lehigh Community Foundation allocating funds to ensure a well-executed and accurate census.

"What this is all about is building trust in the community," Lightner remarked.

He was referring to trust in census takers, and perhaps even more importantly to "hub centers with local experts" serving as liaisons. He said residents might feel comfortable providing details about their households to those liaisons, when otherwise they would not. Approximately 26 centers need to be established to cover the number of city tracts identified.

Plans include staffing hub centers with paid employees hired by a local non-profit organization. He said funds from the city would be dispersed through those organizations.

Marketing plans include using regional media to broadcast census messages throughout the entire Lehigh Valley reaching the populations of all three major valley cities.

The 2020 census will begin with postcard mailings to homes in March and April next year with responses due by May before census takers begin premise visits.

Although the 2020 census will be geared more heavily towards digital reporting as opposed to previous counts, responses will still be accepted by mail, phone or in person by an enumerator.

Erin Yasenchak, a census partnership specialist serving the Lehigh Valley, stressed census responses not only help shape the future but also are by law kept strictly confidential. She said they cannot be used by any government bureau or agency against a responder in any way.

Therefore the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), cannot gain access or use any census information to locate or prosecute anyone.