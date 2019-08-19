Allentown Diocese set to open recovery high school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Diocese of Allentown is set to open a faith-based recovery high school in Northampton County.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Kolbe Academy will take place at the St. Francis Retreat Center in Hanover Township on August 26, the diocese said in a news release.

The school will welcome students in need from all faiths.

The Diocese's Department of Education worked with the Sisters of St. Francis to open the high school in Mullen Hall, the site of the former Saint Francis Academy. The school is guided by a Board of Directors, led by a principal, and supported through the Diocese of Allentown.

Kolbe Academy will be the seventh Diocesan high school serving students in 9th through 12th grade. The Diocese has a total of 40 elementary and high schools in its five-county area.

Kolbe Academy is named after St. Maximilian Kolbe, the patron saint of those with addiction.