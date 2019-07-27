Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Recovering from an addiction is difficult, especially if you are a teen.
The Diocese of Allentown is trying to help by opening the Lehigh Valley's first recovery high school.
The Kolbe Academy is a Catholic school, but the school population will consist of teens from all faiths.
The walls of the school are painted a bright purple. It's more than a paint job, it's a symbol of recovery.
Kolbe Academy is one of only two recovery high schools in the state and 35 in the nation.
Next month, it will open its doors for its first batch of students.
"Students that have alcohol problems, maybe marijuana, opioids, the full scheme," said Kolbe Principal John Petruzzelli.
While the finishing touches are being made on the school itself, the services necessary to help recovering high school students are already in place.
School officials say a partnership with the state, Northampton and Lehigh counties as well as Mid Atlantic Rehabilitation Services is firmly in place to help students.
"The goal of this School is to save lives. To get the students early, provide the intervention that they need so that they can in fact recover and live healthy lives," said Brooke Tesche, Allentown Diocese Chancellor of Catholic Education.
But Tesche says often times helping the student also means helping the family.
Counseling options extend outside the school grounds to support family and even friends of the students.
As students advance in grade and recovery, they will help younger students do the same.
Academics are just as important as the recovery at Kolbe.
"You know it's state approved they're going to get a state approved diploma from Kolbe and we're going to prepare them whether they want to go on to college, what do they want to go on into the workforce, the military they will have all the credits they need," said Petruzzelli.
Kolbe Academy is slated to open August 26 and already it has more than 100 inquiries for placement.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Coroner called to Bangor quarry
Fire, police and EMS crews were at a quarry behind the CVS on North Main Street in Bangor, county dispatchers said.Read More »
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Northampton County communities hit by car break-ins
- Palmer man returned to Pa. for arraignment in wife's killing
- Suspect denied bail after second weapons arrest in five months
Latest From The Newsroom
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
- Coroner called to Bangor quarry
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Positive Parenting: Climate affects children
- Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks