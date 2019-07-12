Allentown drug raid turns up meth, steroids, MDMA, pot
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A search of an Allentown man's home allegedly turned a host of drugs, including a toolbox of steroids.
Agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office executed a search warrant late Wednesday morning on the home of Carlos Castro in the 2400 block of Shaler Street, according to court records.
Authorities allege they found:
- 2.6 pounds of marijuana;
- nearly 55 grams of cocaine;
- a plastic bag containing about 11 grams of methamphetamine;
- a plastic bag containing about 5 grams of MDMA;
- less than a gram of heroin, and;
- a toolbox containing several vials of steroids.
Investigators said they also found three digital scales, wax baggies, rubber bands and vacuum seal bags.
Castro was found outside the house and detained. He allegedly admitted having several customers with whom he made deals via his cell phone.
Authorities charged the 50-year-old with three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, a single felony count of criminal use of a communication device, four misdemeanor counts of drug possession and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned Castro, setting bail at $100,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 17.
