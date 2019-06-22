Allentown expands summer youth meals programs
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More kids in Allentown will get to have free lunches this summer while they're out of school.
Mayor Ray O'Connell announced Friday the expansion of the city's summer youth meals program.
23 new sites, including at Mack Pool, are being added around town for kids 18 and under to stop by and grab a bite to eat.
It's all thanks to a grant awarded to Allentown this year by the National League of Cities.
Program leaders say the expansion will help kids who rely on schools for food from going hungry.
"So this should really be able to boost those numbers up, and it gives us, you know, we want to be able to help families that struggle," said Tina Amato, nutrition and physical activity manager at the Allentown Health Bureau.
Program leaders say all the meals are similar to school lunches.
They're balanced, with plenty of protein and fruits and vegetables.
