Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Anybody with a food donation item can get into the Allentown Fair for $1 Tuesday night.
Fairgoers can pay $1 at the gate by contributing a food item donation benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley in a "Buck and a Can" promotion, The Great Allentown Fair said in a news release.
The food bank is asking for non-perishable food in cans and products such as cereal and rice in boxes. The food bank is also asking for diapers, laundry detergent and personal care items.
Anybody with questions can visit the Allentown Fair website and click the fairweek Deals and Discounts tab.
The fair opens at 4 p.m. $1 specials on food, certain rides and games will be offered.
Regular Preview night admission is $3.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police say cell phone photo helps authorities nab alleged robber
Bethlehem police said the teen held a steak knife to the victim's stomachRead More »
- Charter schools decline Allentown School District's request to accept reduction in tuition payments
- Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer
- Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items
- Salvation Army hands out free school supplies to Lehigh Valley families
- Estimate increases to revamp South Whitehall headquarters
- LVPC looks to the future with FutureLV
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Worker killed on the job in Reading; OSHA investigating
- Woman killed when train hits vehicle in South Heidelberg
- Man burned in apparent meth-making incident in Stroudsburg, police said
- Pottstown Borough Council, neighbors discuss future of Ricketts Center
- Updated Police say cell phone photo helps authorities nab alleged robber
- Updated Charter schools decline Allentown School District's request to accept reduction in tuition payments
- Updated Berks man dies after being rescued from burning home
- Updated Out and About: Enjoy films at festival, screenings
- Number of passengers traveling through LVIA continues to soar this summer
- Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items