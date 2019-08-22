Allentown fairgoers can get in for $1 Tuesday by donating food items

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Anybody with a food donation item can get into the Allentown Fair for $1 Tuesday night.

Fairgoers can pay $1 at the gate by contributing a food item donation benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley in a "Buck and a Can" promotion, The Great Allentown Fair said in a news release.

The food bank is asking for non-perishable food in cans and products such as cereal and rice in boxes. The food bank is also asking for diapers, laundry detergent and personal care items.

Anybody with questions can visit the Allentown Fair website and click the fairweek Deals and Discounts tab.

The fair opens at 4 p.m. $1 specials on food, certain rides and games will be offered.

Regular Preview night admission is $3.