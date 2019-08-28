Allentown files lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies over opioids

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The city of Allentown is filing a lawsuit against 20 defendants in connection with the opioid crisis, the city said in a news release.

Allentown filed a federal complaint in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The city is seeking to recoup economic losses which the lawsuit says resulted from deceptive marketing and/or unlawful diversion of prescription opioids by pharmaceutical companies.

Purdue Pharma, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. are among the companies the lawsuit names.

The eight-count complaint says in part the companies' conduct imposed a financial burden on the city.

The city has incurred costs of EMS and other city departments in responding to and treating opioid-related emergencies, including overdoses, the lawsuit said.

EMS provided nearly $6 million of emergency services after responding to emergency calls for patients believed to be suffering from the effects of drug abuse, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said the city has only been paid for a fraction of billed services, resulting in losses of over $4 million since 2010.

The number of opioid-related calls for service handled by the city's EMS since 2010 has increased 1700%, the lawsuit said.

Costs were also incurred by the police and other city departments in addressing law enforcement and public safety threats caused by the opioid epidemic, the lawsuit said.

The city said there were costs associated with providing medical care, therapeutic care, prescription drug purchases, and other treatments for city employees and others who receive health insurance from the city.

The city health bureau and other city departments also incurred costs in connection with providing health services, social services, and preventative education to mitigate the harms caused by the opioid epidemic in Allentown, the lawsuit said.

The complaint includes counts alleging fraud, public nuisance, and violations of the federal RICO statute.

In Lehigh County, 308 people died of drug overdoses between 2016 and 2017, with most of those deaths being related to opioids, the city's news release said.

More than a third of these people died within the city limits of Allentown.

Not counting deaths that occurred at hospitals, 72 Allentown residents died of an overdose in 2017 alone.

The City of Allentown is represented in the litigation by attorneys Joe Khan and John Grogan of Langer Grogan & Diver P.C., a Philadelphia-based law firm.

Mayor Ray O'Connell said, "The defendants have made huge profits on the manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of opioids while the City of Allentown and its residents have paid the high costs of providing services directly related to opioid-related emergencies and addictions. This suit is a way to battle back."

"The opioid multidistrict litigation has exposed a shocking pattern of racketeering and fraud by Big Pharma, resulting in last week's historic settlement for Ohio counties," said attorney Joe Khan. "Filing this complaint today ensures that Allentown gets a stake in the outcome of this fight."

Allentown's decision follows a landmark ruling by an Oklahoma judge Monday against Johnson and Johnson.

The judge ordered the company to pay $572 million for marketing the highly addictive painkillers.

This was the nation's first state trial against companies accused of contributing to the crisis.

Allentown had scheduled a news conference on the lawsuit for Wednesday at 4 p.m., but has since canceled it.