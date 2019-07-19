Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Three new firefighters are joining the ranks of the Allentown Fire Department.

They were honored at a ceremony Friday at Scottish Rite Cathedral in Allentown.

Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell and Fire Chief Jim Wehr presented badges and graduation certificates to Devin Grow, Nicholas Murray and James Soccodato.

The number of firefighters in the department is now 125.

"You have such an extraordinary challenge because many people look up to you, especially children. You can make a difference in their lives, and how you relate to them may be the impetus to their seeking a career in public service," O'Connell said.

Newly certified firefighters from Bethlehem and Easton were also recognized at

the ceremony.

Each of the graduates has completed 20 weeks of training in the basics of firefighting, building construction, vehicle rescue, swift water rescue, rope rescue, high-rise operations, aerial operations, emergency vehicle operations, pumps and hydraulics, basic life support and CPR.

The firefighters received classroom instruction involving daily and weekly academic testing, homework and evaluations, intense physical training and participation in hands-on drills.