Allentown gets state grant to help address gun violence

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is getting a state grant to help address gun violence.

A $150,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency will expand the city's Zero Youth Violence Program.

The program partners the city and Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.

The money will go to outreach programs aimed at steering young people away from unsafe situations.

The grant comes during a summer in which the city has seen a spike in gun violence. More than 30 people have been shot in Allentown since the beginning of June.