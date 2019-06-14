Allentown holds Flag Day ceremony

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - June 14th marks Flag Day, a celebration of the nation and its symbol.

The day commemorates the adoption of the flag in 1777, though the holiday wasn't adopted until 1916.

Ceremonies to honor the red, white and blue are being held around the area Friday.

