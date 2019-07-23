Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - He has been described as larger than life, a man who dedicated his life to serving the community, first on the police force and then on city council.
Allentown honored the memory of David Howells Sr.
Those who knew him would tell you David Howells Sr.'s life was one well lived.
After 30 years with the Allentown Police Department, 16 years on city council and countless hours volunteering in the community, Howells passed away on his 85th birthday.
His son, Judge David Howells Jr., says as a police officer he was inspired by his father's example.
"He led from the front so he didn't ask anybody to do anything that he wouldn't do himself," Howells said.
Howells Jr. says even as chief his father responded to calls and showed up to scenes to make sure his officers were all right.
Judge Ron Manescu, a former police officer, says Howells was ahead of his time, creating numerous community policing programs before the phrase was mainstream.
Howells' dedication to service touched every corner of the community, from volunteering for veterans to coaching little league.
"He made all of his decisions based on what was the best for his community. Not for himself but for the people that he served," said former city councilperson Jeanette Eichenwald.
When a force such as David Howells passes, many talk about his legacy.
"Beyond you know his family, instilling good you know morals and values, but also extended to the police department," Howells said.
it's likely many in our community will talk about Howells' impact for years to come.
