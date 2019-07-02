Allentown man accused of slashing ex's face

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing assault charges after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s new home and slashing her face with a knife.

Authorities charged Bernardino Torres, of North Ninth Street, with burglary, aggravated assault and related offenses in connection to an alleged break-in and attack at a North Penn Street home on June 22. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 31-year-old Monday afternoon, setting bail at $75,000 with a 10 percent cash option.

Allentown police were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of North Penn Street about 6:45 a.m. June 22 to investigate a reported stabbing. Officers arrived to find the victim bleeding from a large cut to her face. The victim identified Torres as her attacker and former boyfriend, who was not living at the house, according to police.

She told authorities that she had just moved into the home and was in the bedroom with a second victim, when Torres appeared in the bedroom with a knife, according to court records. The second victim told police that he began fighting Torres and managed to get the knife out of his hand but not before he was punched in the nose.

The second victim ran from the house to get away from Torres, who managed to get another knife from somewhere and threaten to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to records. That’s when he allegedly slashed her face and ran from the house.

Authorities found no forced entry and believe that either the front door was left unlocked or that Torres climbed in through an unlocked first-floor window.

Police charged Torres with single felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment and a single count of terroristic threats. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 8.