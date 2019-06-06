Allentown man allegedly pulls knife in road rage incident

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - When South Whitehall Township police responded to a reported road rage incident Wednesday, officers arrived to find the suspect being held at gunpoint by a witness.

Matthew J. Gavilanes, of South Fifth Street in Allentown, faces assault charges following his arrest outside the TC Salon and Day Spa in the 3000 block of Tilghman Street. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 19-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $25,000.

Township police were dispatched to the salon about 1 p.m. for a report of a fight involving a knife outside the salon. Officers arrived to find Gavilanes on the ground being held at gunpoint by a witness, according to court records.

The victim told police that Gavilanes started chasing him through Allentown over a road rage incident and followed him to the salon, according to records. The chase started at 24th and Hamilton streets, and Gavilanes allegedly ran red lights to catch the victim. Court records do not detail the alleged road rage incident that sparked the chase.

The victim alleges Gavilanes swung a large knife at his abdomen, threatening to kill him. He reportedly punched Gavilanes in the face and wrestled him to the ground.

Township police said a surveillance video of the incident shows Gavilanes pull into the parking lot, begin arguing with the victim and back into a parking spot. He’s seen taking something from the trunk of his car and putting it in his waistband. Gavilanes then approaches the victim, pulls the item from his waistband and slashes at the victim.

A witness told police that Gavilanes continued to try to stab the victim and threatened to kill him while on the ground.

Authorities charged Gavilanes with single counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and driving with a suspended license. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 12.