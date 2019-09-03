Allentown man charged after gun goes off in apartment

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a round into a neighbor's apartment.

Allentown police were dispatched to an apartment building in the 200 block of North Third Street shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a handgun being fired inside an apartment.

Police said the residents of a third-floor apartment reported hearing a loud bang before something flew past one of their heads, according to court records. The victim told police that he turned to see what appeared to be a bullet hole on his windowsill and a hole in the wall above him.

Next door, officers found Isaac Coronado, who allegedly admitted that he accidentally fired his handgun inside his apartment, according to records. Police said they found on the second floor the gun, two magazines, live ammunition and a spent shell casing. Court records do not indicate why the gun was on the second floor.

When officers initially responded, they saw Coronado coming out of a trash room. A check of the room allegedly turned up a baggie of marijuana. Coronado allegedly admitted throwing the pot into the trash room after his gun went off.

Police charged him with a felony count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and marijuana possession. District Judge Ronald Manescu arraigned the 28-year-old, who was released on $15,000 unsecured bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 23.